Four-pronged supplementary enhancement for Ahmedabad to fight the pandemic

On top of the existing healthcare services to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Ahmedabad, the state administration has augmented these services by setting up of a 4 pronged supplementary service enhancement in Ahmedabad. The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) RK Gupta informed the media that the administration was capable of handling any situation against the Corona outbreak.

Informing the media at the 108 control centre in Ahmedabad, Gupta said, “It is not only the special Health Care systems we have setup to enhance the government hospitals for the fight against the virus, but we have augmented these services through setting up 4 pronged supplementary infrastructure and services setup.”

“First, we have raised the number of 108 ambulances in Ahmedabad and right now we have a total of 65 ambulances for the city. Second, we have quadrupled the 104 services ambulances within days and increased from 40 to now 165 and by tomorrow night there will be an addition of 65 more, so there will be 225 104 ambulances in Ahmedabad,” added Gupta.

“Thirdly, through Corona Sanjivani Rath, for those who are in home isolation and being treated for Corona by doctors at their home. And fourth, Vadil Sukhakari scheme. This is a scheme for non-covid patients but having comorbid conditions. We have identified 38,000 such elderly patients in 21 wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and hundred vehicles have been assigned for the services. Medical personnel visit these patients on a fortnightly basis. We have even developed a special software, where we have all the details of the beneficiaries and monitor them. AMC is the only corporation in the country to start such a programme,” Gupta told the reporters.

The ACS also informed that although the administration had enhenced the present bed facility by increasing 1300 capacity in various hospitals of Ahmedabad, there were efforts to increase that too. “We are planning to increase the bed facilities in government as well as private hospitals. Right now we are planning to increase 300 beds in SVP hospital shortly,” said Gupta.

The ACS was at the 108 control centre in Ahmedabad to oversee the coordination between the services and the AMC. “We have assigned 25 doctors from the AMC health department who will be present at the 108 control centre for a better coordination of the bed availability information and treatment. Right now, we have 21000 medical personal in Ahmedabad, that is for every 250 persons there is a medical professional. So, for treating Covid or non-Covid patients in the city, we are adequately prepared,” added Gupta.

It should be noted that the number of Corona positive have significantly soared in the financial capital of Gujarat, Ahmedabad, especially after the Diwali festival celebrations. The state saw the highest daily spike of 1,515 positive cases on Saturday.

–IANS

amc/ash