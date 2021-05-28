Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday virtually inaugurated four Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants here.

These plants have been built under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL).

According to the administration spokesperson, two plants have been set up at General Hospital in sector-10 while one plant each has been set up in ESIC hospital sector-9 and ESIC Hospital at Sector-3 in Manesar.

The capacity of the medical oxygen plants in sector-10 is 1 and 0.5 tonne per day, while the capacity of the oxygen plants in sector-9 ESIC hospital and ESIC hospital sector-3 in Manesar is one tonne each per day.

“The health facilities in the district have also been increased after the installation of these four plants. The Covid care hospitals in Gurugram will now get oxygen supply without disruption,” Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, told IANS.

–IANS

