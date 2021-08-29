With time, stand-up comedy has become such a popular format in entertainment and pop culture that whether it is on television or on OTT platforms, the audience gets introduced to many new faces who are continuing to keep their daily dose of laughter afloat.

In last few years, while comedians like Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Zakir Khan, Aditi Mittal, Kaneez Surkha, Sumukhi Suresh among many others became celebrities in their genres of comedy, a new bunch of comedians are also winning hearts.

Here we have a list of such four comedians to look out for on the OTT platform.

Aadar Malik

A trained actor with over ten years of experience in Indian theatre, Aadar lives to perform for audiences across the world. He is truly a complete entertainer as he is a comedian, musician and an actor, who has been performing since the age of 7. Last seen in the show ‘LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse’ where he made viewers laugh out loud, Aadar is back to make viewers roll on the floor with his upcoming act in which he would make his audience laugh about his interactions and experiences with his beloved grandmother.Shreeja Chaturvedi

Shreeja Chaturvedi is a comedian from Mumbai, known for her straight face and animated actions. She is a soft-spoken, poker-faced comic with hard-hitting punchlines and follows her unique dead-pan style of performance that adds extra brownie points to her acts. She came into the limelight with her amazing performances as a contestant in Comicstaan Season 2. Shreeja is next seen in a new show, in which she is making everyone laugh with her act based on some funny anecdotes from her time spent in different towns across India.

Shankar Chugani

This Bengaluru based stand-up comic rose to fame with the Amazon Original Series – Comicstaan. He is known for his high energy performances that have entertained audiences across the country. As a kid, Shankar was distressingly short and easily intimidated. He’s still short, but less intimidated, and busy making people laugh with his hilarious acts. Now, he is all set to tickle funny bone with his upcoming set in a new show.

Ramya Ramapriya

A mechanical engineer from Bengaluru, Ramya joined the Bangalore comedy circuit in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since then. In Comicstaan, she proved her potential with her humorous acts. Her next act, which is a funny reflection of her ‘Lack Of Enthusiasm’ is coming on the show ‘Stand Up Shorts’.

Gaurav Gupta

Doctor turned stand-up comedian, this man trolls his family to another level, which just blows your mind away. He is a comedian who literally is down-to-Earth much like his relatable middle-class jokes. Gaurav’s recently released stand-up special ‘Market Down Ha’ was a laughter riot, where he shared funny incidents and tales about all the emotional blackmail lines used by our parents and relatives.

