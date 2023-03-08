INDIA

Four run over by car in UP

In a tragic incident, four people, including three children, died after being run over by a car which later rammed into a tree in Badosarai area of Barabanki district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Khalid (14), Mohammad Shah (14), Mohammad Rehan (14), and Mohammad Raees (18).

They had gone to offer namaz in a local mosque in the morning and were returning home when the car ran over them and later rammed into a tree.

Police spokesman said the injured were taken to the hospital in Sirauli Gauspur where Khalid, Rehan and Shah were declared dead.

Raees, who also sustained serious injuries, was referred to the district hospital, but he died on the way.

