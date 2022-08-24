INDIA

Four sisters held for lynching ‘eve-teaser’

Four sisters have been arrested for allegedly lynching a 40-year-old man who had been “stalking and teasing” them.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Gopal Baghel.

The matter came to the light after some neighbours found Baghel’s dead body lying in a pool of blood on Tuesday morning and informed the police.

A video purportedly showing the lynching has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows the family, including the sisters and male members, hitting Baghel with sticks and abusing him even as he bleeds profusely.

“The male and female members of the family used sticks to beat him. Later, they also set his cot on fire after thrashing him,” said a neighbour.

Firozabad Superintendent of Police (Rural), Akhilesh Narain told reporters, “Shikohabad Police along with a forensic team reached Kheda village after receiving the information about the unnatural death of 40-year-old Ram Gopal Baghel and inspected the crime spot. Seven people have been found involved in the incident. While four girls have been arrested and their interrogation is underway, efforts are on to trace the remaining three.”

He further said, “After a preliminary investigation, we found that the deceased was involved in some inappropriate act which was opposed by the family in his neighbourhood. Following this, the family attacked him which led to his death.”

It is being alleged that the deceased was allegedly involved in constant eve teasing four girls, all sisters, from the family. The matter took a turn for the worse when Baghel put his cot outside the house in which the four sisters lived and started abusing them.

Later, the family opposed Baghel from doing so following which the matter escalated and members of the family, including male and female, attacked him with sticks.

Efforts are on to arrest the three others family members who are absconding.

