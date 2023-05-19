Four college students were killed and eight others were injured in a ghastly road accident at Narsingi in Hyderabad’s suburbs on Friday as the group was headed for a picnic, police said.

They had breakfast at a roadside eatery and were heading towards popular picnic spot Gandipet when their car rammed into a stationary truck at Khanapur crossroad near CBIT.

According to police, the car carrying a group of youngsters was proceeding towards Gandipet from Shankarpally.

Preliminary investigation by the police show that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. The car driver apparently lost control while trying to overtake a RTC bus and crashed the vehicle into a stationary truck from behind.

The car was badly mangled in the collision and the police had a tough time in pulling out the injured and extricating the bodies. While three youngsters died on the spot, the fourth succumbed at the hospital.

Two sisters, Harshita and Ankitha and their friend Nitin and Amrut were killed. The deceased and injured were from the Nizampet area in the city.

