Four tiger cubs found near Andhra village

Four tiger cubs were found by local residents near a village in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.

The residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village spotted the cubs in agriculture fields near the village on Sunday.

Fearing that dogs may harm them, they shifted the cubs to a house in the village and informed forest officials.

Fear has gripped the villagers as they believe that the cub’s mother may come to the area in search of the cubs.

The village is located on the fringes of the Atmakur forest division

Forest officials, who have taken the cubs in their control, say the tigress might have gone in search of food leaving behind its cubs.

The cubs are stated to be in good condition.

The forest department has launched the efforts to trace the tigress and is planning to leave the cubs in an area closer to her.

