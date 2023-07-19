Ashish Sakharkar, a prominent body-builder, four-time winner of the coveted ‘Mr. India’ title, and ‘Mr. Universe’ Silver and Bronze medal winner, passed away after a prolonged illness late last night, officials said here on Wednesday.

Confirming the development Indian Body Builders Federation General Secretary (Miss) Hiral Sheth told IANS said that Sakharkar, 43, a resident of Parel, was suffering from certain health issues and had been admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai a week ago.

A body-builder in the 80-Kg Category, Sakharkar had bagged many national and international awards and was conferred the Maharashtra government’s Shiv Chhatrapati Award, she added.

Survived by his wife and a son, Sakharkar’s last rites shall be performed this evening, details of which are not immediately available.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned the loss of Sakharkar who brought fame to the country and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the body-building fraternity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray grieved over the demise of Sakharkar and offered condolences to his family.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media with his legion of fans mourning the death of Sakharkar, some calling it the end of an era for the state body-building sport.

