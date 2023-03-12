Four fishermen from Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing into their waters. The arrest was made at 4.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The arrested were taken to the Sri Lankan Naval base at Paruthithurai in the island nation for further questioning.

The arrested fishermen are L. Arokiaraj (54), A. Ashok (28), A. Karuppu (22) and S. Sakthi (21). All the arrested are from Kottaipattanam coastal village in Pudukottai district.

The fishermen from Pudukottai had sailed from Kottaipattanam fishing harbour on Saturday morning.

The Coastal Security Group sources told IANS that the arrested were fishing about 30 nautical miles near ‘Alai Theevu’. They were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy. They were charged for trespassing into Sri Lankan waters and an investigation is on.

It may be recalled that several fishermen from Tamil Nadu were attacked by Sri Lankan Naval personnel and even sea pirates from the island nation.

