INDIA

Four unclaimed bags with suspected explosives seized from Gwalior Express

General Railway Police (GRP) of Siwan seized four unclaimed bags from Gwalior express, an official said on Thursday.

Suspected materials in the bag appear to be explosives, he added.

Police personnel of GRP were engaged in routine checking to detect liquor bottles, when head constable Sabbir Mian found four bags in one of the compartments of the train.

“When our police personnel inquired about the bags, none of the passengers claimed them. We then took the bag to the GRP police station. Since the bags looked suspicious, we informed senior officials and the bomb squad about it,” said Sudhir Kumar, SHO of GRP police station Siwan.

“The bomb squad rushed in and took the bags to a safe zone for defusal,” Kumar said.

“Nature of the substance in the bags is yet to be ascertained. It appears to be explosives. We are in the process of defusing it,” said Shashi Kumar, head of the bomb squad of Siwan.

