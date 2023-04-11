INDIA

Four victims get back money taken by cyber thugs in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The cybercrime branch of Lucknow Police has returned Rs 2,34,000 to the four local victims of online fraud in separate cases.

In the first case, Ram Dev Verma was sent a text asking him to update his credit card information. He fell for the message and followed all instructions given to him. Verma even downloaded a remote application and shared the OTP. Subsequently, Rs 99,470 was debited from his account.

“When he got a complaint lodged with the cybercrime unit, the account was frozen and the money was returned to the victim,” said the cybercrime cell in a press release.

In two more similar cases, Dharmendra Kumar Singh and Dilip Kumar Mishra were duped of Rs 84,000 and Rs 70,000 respectively.

They were also told to ‘update their credit card information’.

After the cybercrime team froze their account, an amount of Rs 44,498 was returned to Dharmendra while Rs 64,000 was transferred back to Dilip.

In yet another case, city resident Abhishek Mishra was duped of Rs 27,000 under the pretext of providing him with a work-from-home job. The fraudster reached out to him via Telegram and asked for his bank details. The money has been returned to him.

20230411-084203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More than 100 young officers behind PM Modi’s G20 success

    Apple leads India premium smartphone segment with 40% share

    India declares one-day state mourning after death of UAE President

    Congress, BJP condemn KCR’s call for new Constitution