Four watchmen near Rekha’s bungalow test Covid positive

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) After actress Rekha’s security guard tested Covid-19 positive last weekend, four other watchmen in the area have contracted the virus.

The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha’s bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra. They have been been shifted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid-19 facility, reports indiatoday.in.

The report further states that nine others who came in contact with those affected have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Last week, a security guard at Rekha’s bungalow Sea Springs tested positive for Covid. BMC has since then sealed the actress’ bungalow.

Sea Springs has been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality.

However, it is not yet known whether the actress, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks, has had a Covid test done.

