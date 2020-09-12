Four women arrested in Dhaka for abducting children

Dhaka, Sep 12 (IANS) Child kidnappers have become quite active in the capital of Bangladesh and on its outskirts. The police have arrested four women for allegedly abducting kids, and rescued three children, in the past few days.

The police in Bangladesh capital Dhaka have arrested a 42-year-old woman on charges of abducting a minor girl.

Nur Nazma Akhter Alias Lupa Talukder was arrested on charges of abducting Jinia, a nine-year-old girl. Lupa allegedly abducted Jinia after offering her money, police officers told IANS.

According to locals, Jinia was a common face at the TSC area in Dhaka University, where she used to sell flowers to support her family.

Lupa used to introduce herself as a journalist who works for different media outlets. Law enforcers are looking into whether Lupa has any links with any trafficking racket.

On Sunday night, the police rescued Jinia from Narayanganj and arrested her abductor Lupa from Amtola area of Fatullah.

After a two-day remand, Lupa was presented before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Earlier, Detective Branch Joint Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Mahbub Alam said Lupa kidnapped Jinnia by showing various temptations for ‘malicious purpose’.

Lupa was put on a two-day remand in an abduction case filed with Shahbagh Police Station.

Mishu Biswas, an additional deputy commissioner at Ramna Division of police, said that Lupa has a criminal record.

“She was once accused in a triple murder case. Besides, there are allegations of fraudulence against her,” the police officer said.

Jinia was abducted on September 1. She lives with her mother and two siblings in the TSC area.

After Jinia went missing, her mother Senura Begum told in her complaint that she last saw her daughter talking with two women near Suhrawardy Udyan.

The police conducted an investigation to look out for those two women.

Biswas said Lupa claimed that she is a member of the National Press Club, but could not provide any proof. “She just gave us a business card of Mohona TV where she claims to have worked once,” the police officer said.

Mahbub Alam, a joint commissioner of the Detective Branch at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said police officers are looking into whether she has any links to child traffickers.

She also used to introduce herself as a crime reporter at different newspapers, online portals, and TV channels, and a member of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists.

A police team in Dhaka arrested two women, as suspected child abductors Rasheda and Fatema from Dhamrai area in Dhaka on Thursday.

The team also rescued an abducted 3-year-old minor child, Shahadat Hossain, on Wednesday night. The boy was abducted from Shah Ali area of Mirpur of the capital on September 5.

Meanwhile, RAB personnel rescued a 9-year-old child who was abducted from Pallabi area.

The crime-busting team also arrested another female abductor, Sumi Begum, in connection with the abduction.

RAB-4 Assistant Director Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said a team of RAB rescued abducted Mithila and arrested the abductor from Pallabi area on Wednesday afternoon.

During interrogation, the arrestee confessed to her involvement in the abduction of the child.

–IANS

sumi/pgh