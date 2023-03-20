INDIA

Four women labourers killed in brick-kiln explosion in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

Four women labourers were killed in an explosion that occurred in a brick-kiln here on Monday.

Local police and fire brigade have launched a rescue operation at Lucky brick-kiln located in Byapur village under Maner police station.

According to sources, the explosion was so intense that a wall came crashing down trapping the women labourers inside the kiln.

The deceased have been identified as Suganti Devi, Ghurni Devi, Sheela Devi — all residents of Jharkhand and Sita Devi (Gaya Bihar).

Around half-a-dozen labourers were rescued and rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Several others were still trapped inside the debris.

“We have recovered four bodies from the debris. Some labourers were rescued and admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The owner of the brick-kiln has been absconding since the explosion,” said Rajiv Ranjan, SHO of Maner police station.

20230320-164003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Ports cargo volume jumps 26% leading to record revenue, EBITDA

    Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav bags historic bronze for India in World Cup...

    Kashmiri Pandits’ killing: SC to hear on Friday plea seeking SIT...

    Azad calls on Shah, takes up land eviction issue in J&K