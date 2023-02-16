INDIA

Four women workers killed in Telangana road accident

Four women workers were killed and four others were injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Dandumlakpur industrial area at Choutuppal, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to police, an auto-rickshaw in which the women workers were travelling collided head-on with a private bus.

The women from a nearby village were going to the industrial area for daily work. Three of them died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased were identified as V. Anasuya (55), D. Nagalaxmi (28), D. Srisiha (30) and C. Dhanlaxmi (35).

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident in Rangareddy district, one person was killed in a collision between a tractor and a car. Police said the tractor driver was killed in the collision at Moinabad. Those travelling in car sustained minor injuries.

