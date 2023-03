A four-year-old girl was trampled by a stray bull at Dhanipur Mandi in the Thana Gandhi Park area of Aligarh. The seriously injured girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

The video of the incident has gone VIRAL on social media, in which a bull could be seen trampling the child.

According to a police spokesman, a municipal team has reached the spot and efforts are on to capture the stray bull.

20230309-164004