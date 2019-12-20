Fourth arrest made in Goa tiger poisoning case

Panaji, Jan 10 (IANS) Forest officials in Goa on Friday made a fourth arrest in connection with the recent poisoning of four tigers in North Goa’s Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

The accused, who has been identified as Jyotiba Pawne, was arrested by Forest Department officials on Friday and has been booked under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

On January 8, forest officials had booked three other members of the Pawne clan, who belong to the Scheduled Tribe of Dhangars and lived in huts within the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

All four are accused of poisoning a streak of four tigers to death after the predators preyed on two cattle heads belonging to the Pawne clan last month.

–IANS

maya/arm