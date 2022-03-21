Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday said the fourth wave of Covid in the country has been predicted in the month of August.

Responding to a question by BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi during the Zero Hour, he said it would be made mandatory to wear masks at indoor facilities.

A decision would be taken in this regard after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He said the new sub variant of coronavirus B.A.2 surfaced first in Philippines. Later, it spread to 40 countries.

The agency which gave predictions regarding third wave has again predicted the arrival of the fourth wave. The agency had stated that the fourth wave would most likely to hit the country by the month of August.

The minister stated that there is no need for the people to get panic even if fourth wave surfaces, as vaccination drive had been effective conducted in the state.

He further stated that as many as 10.25 crore doses of vaccinations have been given in the state.

“Booster doses have been given. Adding to this, the parents would be convinced on vaccinating the children above the age of 12 years,” he added.

Vaccination prevents spread of Covid. However, precautions must be followed by the people.

“We have made arrangements of 55,256 oxygenated beds. The capacity of oxygen production has been increased from 300 metric tonne to 1,270 metric tonnes, he said.

A total of 265 laboratories have been established and the testing capacity has been increased 2.5 lakh per day. “With the experience of three years, doctors are well equipped to provide treatment,” he said.

