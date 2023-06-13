A warship ‘Sanshodhak’, – the fourth Survey Vessel Large (SVL) – of Indian Navy, was launched at Kattupalli, Chennai on Tuesday.

The ship named ‘Sanshodhak’, meaning ‘Researcher’, signifies the primary role of the ship as a Survey Vessel.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday said, “Launch of the fourth SVL reinforces our resolve in indigenous shipbuilding, as part of the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”

The ministry informed, “The project, being built by L&T/GRSE for Indian Navy was launched on June 13 at Kattupalli, Chennai. The chief guest of the launch ceremony was Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer to Government of India. In keeping with the naval maritime tradition, Tanvi Arora launched the ship to the chanting of invocation from Atharva Veda.”

The MoD said, “SVL ships will replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships, with new generation hydrographic equipment, to collect oceanographic data. The SVL ships are 110 m long, 16 m wide with a displacement of 3,400 tons. The hull of these ships is made from indigenously developed DMR 249-A steel manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited.”

“With a capability to carry four Survey Motor Boats and an integral helicopter, the primary role of the ships would be to undertake full scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports and navigational channels. The ships would also be deployed for collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence as well as civil applications. In their secondary role, the ships are capable of providing limited defence, HADR, and can serve as hospital ship during emergencies,” a Defence Ministry official said.

The SVL will have over 80 per cent indigenous content by cost, ensuring defence production by Indian manufacturing units with a spin off in employment generation and warship building capability in the country.

The contract for building four SVL ships was signed between MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on October 30, 2018. As per the build strategy, the first ship would be built at GRSE, Kolkata and construction of the remaining three ships up to outfitting stage, has been sub-contracted to L&T Shipbuilding, Kattupalli. First three ships Sandhayak, Nirdeshak and Ikshak were launched on December 5, 2021, May 26, 2022 and November 26, 2022 respectively.

