Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chairman Liu Young-way noted that the company is looking at electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing as its new frontier and hopes to construct EVs for Tesla eventually.

Young-way said the company wanted to replicate its level of success manufacturing consumer gadgets into producing EVs for automakers, reports TechCrunch.

He even said he hopes Foxconn will one day make cars for Tesla, the report said.

In the US, the company is already working with Lordstown Motors and Fisker to produce EVs on their behalf.

It is also partnering with Taiwanese automaker Yulon Group to build its Model C, an electric SUV that was first revealed this time last year at Foxconn’s last Tech Day.

The company also revealed two electric vehicle concepts at its third annual Hon Hai Tech Day as it tries to diversify its business and take on the automotive market.

The two vehicles, a Model V electric pickup truck and Model B electric crossover hatchback, is a message to automakers (and specifically, Tesla): Foxconn is open for business, the report said.

