SCI-TECHWORLD

Foxconn woos fleeing workers with $70 subsidy after iPhone production hit

NewsWire
0
0

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has announced to give fleeing workers a $70 (nearly 500 yuan) subsidy after Apple warned of iPhone delays due to Covid-related exodus at the Zhengzhou factory in China, the media reported on Monday.

Foxconn called the ‘care and love’ subsidy a ‘pre-hiring’ offer as workers would not be able to return until the seven-day lockdown is lifted this week, reports South China Morning Post.

“Foxconn Zhengzhou is offering workers who fled the compound over coronavirus fears a one-off 500 yuan ($70) subsidy if they agree to return to work,” the report said.

The company said that it will organise transport to get the workers back at the factory in a “point to point, closed-loop manner” once the lockdown in the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone is lifted.

Foxconn said it would “revise down” its outlook for the fourth quarter “due to the pandemic affecting some of its operations in Zhengzhou.”

Foxconn Zhengzhou employs nearly 3,00,000 workers.

The company has closed dining halls in the compound and asked workers to have meals in their dormitories. Canteens reopened last week but with limited seating, the report added.

There is no official estimate of how many workers have left Foxconn.

Apple earlier said that restrictions related to Covid-19 have temporarily affected the main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility in Zhengzhou.

The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” said Apple, adding that the customers will have to wait longer to receive their new iPhone Pro devices.

20221107-144001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SpaceX wins contract for NASA’s $332M mission to lunar outpost

    Astronomers detect X-rays from Uranus for 1st time

    Indian IT services firms set for robust growth, attrition a concern

    Life could exist in clouds of Jupiter, not Venus: Research