FPIs sell over Rs 16,500 cr, but market not subdued

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Flight of foreign funds, triggered via a new super-rich taxation surcharge, continued on Wednesday and took the overall outflow for July to over Rs 16,500 crore, the highest this year.

The foreign funds sold Rs 1,497.07 crore worth of stocks on the BSE, NSE and MSEI in the capital market segment.

As of July 31, an outflow of over Rs 16,500 crore had taken place.

However, value buying aided the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) to make minor gains on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 37,257.55 and closed at 37,481.12 points, up 83.88 points or 0.22 per cent. It had touched a high of 37,576.37 and low of 37,128.26.

Similarly, the broader Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 11,118 points, up 32.60 points or 0.29 per cent.

–IANS

rv/sn/vd