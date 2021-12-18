HEALTH

France announces new measures to curb spread of Covid

By NewsWire
0
11

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced a series of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during holiday seasons, and called on French citizens to respect preventive measures during celebrations.

Facing the fifth wave of the pandemic that “continues to affect strongly France with more than 50,000 cases per day,” Castex announced that, effective from January 3, 2022, the booster dose can be received in four months, instead of the current five months, after the second dose, Xinhua news agency reported.

“A draft bill will be submitted at the beginning of January to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass,” he announced, stressing that “only vaccination will be valid in this pass.”

According to him, the non-vaccinated will have to get vaccinated as the only valid document presented will be proof of vaccination and not a negative PCR test.

The prime minister also said the authorities will “tighten controls and penalties for false passes.”

With holidays approaching, Castex requested French citizens not to go to overcrowded areas.

Hospitals are going to be overcrowded and French citizens must take into consideration the measures to limit the infections before and during the celebrations of Christmas and New Year, he warned.

France reported on Friday 58,128 new cases of Covid-19.

20211218-055413

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Maharashtra lockdown restrictions extended till June 1

CM, cabinet to take Covid vaccine: Kerala Health Minister

1.85 crore persons offered work under MGNREGA amid pandemic

24-Year-old pregnant police officer dies of Covid in K’taka