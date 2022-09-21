HEALTHWORLD

France approves Omicron-adapted vaccines for booster shot

The French national health authority (HAS) approved three bivalent mRNA vaccines against the Covid-19 Omicron variants for a booster shot during the vaccination campaign starting on October 18.

According to the HAS, the three vaccines approved include those of Moderna and of Pfizer/BioNTech targetting the Omicron variant BA.1, and that of Pfizer/BioNTech adapted for the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The HAS confirms its recommendation to administer an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, as well as to their families and healthcare professionals in the autumn,” the HAS said in a statement.

The health authority said the bivalent mRNA vaccines are not new vaccines, but like the seasonal flu vaccines, they are updated to take into account the new form of virus circulating during the winter season.

The French Public Health Agency reported on Tuesday 51,816 new Covid-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours. A total of 79.1 per cent of the French population have received a full vaccination scheme.

