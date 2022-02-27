WORLD

France asks its nationals to leave Russia, Belarus immediately

By NewsWire
0
10

Due to the closure of European Union airspace to Russia, French Foreign Affairs Ministry has asked its nationals to immediately leave Russia.

“Due to the increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe, it is strongly recommended that non-resident French nationals in Russia make arrangements to leave the country without delay by existing air links,” the French Ministry on Sunday said in the latest travelling notice.

According to the Ministry, most European companies, including Air France, have suspended from this Sunday evening flights in and out of Russia after the European Union has decided to close its airspace to Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a second travelling notice concerning Belarus, the Ministry also asked its nationals to leave immediately Belarus though land borders.

“The French in Belarus are invited to leave the country without delay by road, through the border crossing points with Lithuania, Poland or Latvia,” it said.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the EU would shut its airspace to Russian airlines in response to Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine since early Thursday.

20220228-041405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.