France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football three weeks after the 2022 World Cup loss to Argentina.

Lloris made his international debut as a 21-year-old in a friendly against Uruguay in November 2008. The goalkeeper captained the French side on record 121 occasions since 2010. He also has a record of 145 appearances for France in 14 years of his career.

“I’ve decided to stop my international career, with the feeling that I have given everything,” Lloris told France’s Sports daily L’Equipe. “I think it is important to announce this now, two-and-a-half months before the start of Euro qualifying.”

“I have really been thinking about it since the end of the World Cup, but there has been something deep inside of me for maybe six months now that grew during the competition, leading me to make this decision,” he said.

“There comes a time when you have to know how to pass the hand. I’ve always said that the France team doesn’t belong to anyone. I think the team is ready to continue, there is also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan).”

The 2018 World champion played his last match on December 18, during the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar which France lost against Argentina (3-3, 2-4) on penalties.

