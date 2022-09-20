WORLD

France launches 250 mn euro bicycle fund for 2023

NewsWire
0
2

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a second bicycle fund of 250 million euros ($250 million) for 2023.

After launching the first bicycle fund four years ago when she was minister of transport, Borne said that the idea is to provide the means to transform France into “a bicycle nation”, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2021, the bicycle was the best-selling means of transport in France.

In the past four years, 14,000 km of cycle paths were added in France, and more than 170,000 young French people learned how to ride a bike. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in the country in 2024 will confirm the importance of the bicycle in France, Borne said.

In 2018, the first bicycle plan was set up, with a budget of 350 million euros for 2018-2025. During the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, an additional 150 million euros were added from the recovery plan.

20220921-020203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Tahuhu, Kerr star as New Zealand crush India...

    Govt to expand eligibility for 4th Covid-19 vaccine shot to people...

    Swedish govt to face no-confidence vote

    Instagram Live creators can now bring in moderators to handle trolls