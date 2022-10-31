SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

France midfielder Paul Pogba to miss World Cup after injury setback with Juventus

NewsWire
0
0

one of the key members in the French football team Paul Pogba to miss the World Cup as the 29-year-old midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in July.

Juventus midfielder lifted the trophy with his country in 2018, scoring the third goal in their 4-2 final win over Croatia

According to a report in Sky Sports, Pogba has not played for Juventus since rejoining this summer, having torn his meniscus in July during pre-season.

France kick-off their tournament in Qatar on November 22 against Australia, with barely three weeks for the 29-year-old to return to fitness.

Paul Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta said in a statement, “Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform that Paul will still need recovery time from his surgery. For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar.

“If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow. But what changes things are hard work, resilience and discipline, all of which are the only things in Paul’s mind at these challenging times. Paul will continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

Juventus gave an update on his condition on Monday without explicitly mentioning he would miss the tournament, saying: “In light of the recent radiological examinations and the consultation carried out in Pittsburgh by Professor Volker Musahl for the evaluation of his knee, Paul Pogba needs to continue his rehabilitation programme.”

20221031-234004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga giants have a lot at stake in Copa del...

    Barcelona keep title hopes alive with 2-0 win over Sevilla

    Hyderabad to conduct trials to tap local football talent

    Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC take on Indian Navy with quarters in...