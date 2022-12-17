WORLD

France, Morocco resume normal consular activity after visa dispute

France has restored “normal consular activity” with Morocco following a year-long visa dispute, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna announced here.

Speaking at a press conference with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat on Friday, Colonna said that the resumption of “a full consular relationship” between the two countries aims to “enhance human exchanges and deep interlinks between our two societies”, reports Xinhua news agency

“We did what was needed. It’s done,” she said.

Colonna added that the “exchanges between our two societies are and will remain the foundation of our bilateral relationship and its engine for the future. It’s what makes our relations so particular”.

France has limited its visa quota for Moroccans by more than 80 per cent since September 2021, accusing the North African country of the alleged refusal to repatriate citizens living as irregular migrants in France.

For his part, Bourita said that his meeting with Colonna will revive the cooperation between the two countries at all levels, adding that the French move to normalize relations “goes in the right direction”.

He added that Colonna’s visit is part of the preparation for the high-level meetings between the two countries and French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Morocco early next year.

