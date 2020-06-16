Trending now

‘US economy well short of pre-pandemic level…

France reports 111 new COVID-19 deaths

Jimmy Kimmel to return as Emmy emcee…

Smoking can be triggered by loneliness, recent…

US dollar climbs amid upbeat retail sales…

Ontario will NOT make it compulsory to…

Karnataka BJP shortlists 4 names for Council…

Cardi B shows off red-hot hairstyle while…

Toilet flushing can spread coronavirus faster in…

6 Congressmen in race for 2 Council…

Canindia News
HEALTH

France reports 111 new COVID-19 deaths

by CanIndia New Wire Service011

Paris, June 17 (IANS) A total of 111 COVID-19 patients in France succumbed to the coronavirus-caused disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 29,547, while hospitalizations further declined, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Of the deaths, 19,090 were registered in hospitals, a one-day rise of 38. At nursing homes and medico-social establishments, whose casualties are updated once a week on Tuesdays, 10,457 were reported dead, up by 73 from last week, Xinhua reported.

Currently, 10,535 patients are in hospitals, including 820 in intensive care. The two figures — key indicators to evaluate the country’s ability to cope with the epidemic — fell by 217 and 26 respectively in the last 24 hours.

Of the 103,451 hospitalized since early March, 73,335 have recovered and returned home.

“The first epidemic wave is ending in Europe and in France’s mainland. But the epidemic is far from over and the virus is still circulating,” warned Health General Director Jerome Salomon, addressing the National Assembly’s investigative committee.

“We must anticipate a resurgence, even a second epidemic wave in autumn or winter. Failure to prepare for a second wave would be a major mistake,” he stressed. “Vigilance and caution must remain in place.”

Salomon added, “the whole world was surprised by this totally new, massive, rapid, brutal global crisis. No country is spared.”

–IANS

pgh/

Related posts

Israel reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 18,569 in total

CanIndia New Wire Service

Vietnam reports no new COVID cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Protesters in UK tear down slave trader statue

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.