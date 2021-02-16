Since the coronavirus outbreak, France has reported a total of 82,226 deaths after another 412 people died in the past 24 hours, showed data from health authorities.

Another 4,376 people tested positive for the coronavirus in one day, compared to Sunday’s 16,546. The rise of new cases tended to slow down on Mondays as fewer people conducted tests over the weekends, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

To date, France has recorded a total number of 3,469,539 cases, the sixth highest in the world.

As of Monday, France has administered more than 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. Some 2,294,208 people had received a first jab, while 720,249 had also got a second dose, Health Ministry data showed.

At the first stage of its vaccination plan, the country aims to offer a shot to all aged over-70s, highly vulnerable people, and frontline medical staff and care workers.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 242 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on February 9.

–IANS

int/