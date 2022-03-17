HEALTHWORLD

France reports over 100k new Covid cases for 2nd straight day

By NewsWire
0
1

France has reported more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases for a second consecutive day, leading to increased concerns over a new wave of the pandemic, according to data from the National Health Agency.

On Tuesday, 116,618 cases were recorded amid the ongoing spike, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the National Health Agency, numbers of both hospitalisations and intensive care patients are on the decline, stabilising at 20,757 and 1,728 respectively.

On Monday, the government lifted Covid-19 restrictive measures such as the vaccine pass and the mask mandate in indoor areas.

Some 54 million people in France have received at least one vaccine dose, while almost 40 million have got their booster shots, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry.

France has also started to administer a fourth vaccine dose to people over the age of 80 who have received their booster shot.

Of the country’s 4.1 million people over the age of 80, 3.1 million have already had the booster shot, according to media reports.

As of Thursday, the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 23,946,847 and 141,640, respectively.

20220317-140804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.