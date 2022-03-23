Emily Cariou, a member of the French National Parliament, asked for an assessment of the country’s stocks of iodine tablets in the event of an “incident” at nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

According to her, the transfer of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Russia “causes concern”.

The deputy asked to evaluate the existing stocks of iodine tablets and how much France has reserved for deliveries abroad, RT reported.

She also asked about how long these doses can be produced in the event of a serious incident on European territory and what logistics are going to be used to distribute them among the French as quickly as possible,” the document says.

As Cariou noted, the territories of Ukraine, where nuclear power plants are located, came under the control of Russia as a result of a special operation, and this “causes concern”.

At the same time, the parliamentarian clarified that, according to the French Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety, the level of radioactivity has not increased. The absence of an emission is also confirmed by the monitoring organisations of the countries bordering Ukraine.

In this regard, at the moment in France there is no need to use iodine tablets, she added.

