More than 158 tonnes of drugs were seized in France in 2022, a new record, the country’s Ministry of the Interior said.

The authorities seized a record 128.6 tonnes of cannabis, 15 per cent more than in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fifty-five per cent of the 27.7 tonnes of cocaine seized in the country last year came from the French West Indies and French Guiana — storage and transit points for cocaine produced in South America, the Ministry said.

The authorities also seized 1.4 tonnes of heroin.

The list also includes 273 kg of amphetamine and methamphetamine and 1,543,421 tablets of ecstasy/MDMA.

In 2022, as many as 15,160 dismantling operations were carried out and 37,510 drug traffickers were charged, the Ministry said.

