WORLD

France to boost military presence in Romania

NewsWire
0
0

France will deploy armoured personnel carriers and tanks in central Romania by the end of October to strengthen the NATO battle group stationed there, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement.

A company of armoured personnel carriers and a company of Leclerc tanks of the French Army will be dispatched to the town of Cincu in central Romania both by rail and on wheels, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) was established in Romania in May by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force deployed in the country.

Led by France, the battle group is stationed at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, where it has been carrying out missions and training activities together with the Romanian Army.

France aims to step up its military presence in Romania and will deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks there, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

20221013-094006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brendon McCullum emerges as favourite for England’s Test coach job: Report

    Last-gasp Alba volley gives Barca win away to Betis

    Kenya extends Covid-19 restrictions

    US Navy fires warning shot at Iranian vessels