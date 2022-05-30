Visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said that her country will deliver more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“There will be new deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems soon, and we will continue to work together in this context,” Colonna told a joint media briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev on Monday.

She said France stands ready to become a mediator in Ukraine’s open dialogue with Russia if a need arises, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, the French Minister added that Paris supports granting Ukraine a candidate status to the European Union under a fast-track procedure.

According to media reports, France has already supplied six Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

Colonna arrived in Ukraine earlier on Monday for a working visit, becoming the highest-ranked French official to visit Kiev since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on February 24.

