INDIA

France unrest continues after fatal police shooting of teen: 719 arrested overnight

NewsWire
0
0

At least 719 people were arrested overnight across France as violent protests against the police killing of a teenager continued for a fifth straight night, down from over a 1,000 the previous night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.

Although Paris region was calmer, Nice and Strasbourg witnessed more disturbances while Marseille city saw worst clashes where the police used teargas to control crowd.

Rioters rammed Paris suburb L’Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun’s home and fired rockets at his wife and small children, BBC reported quoting police.

In a statement, Mayor Jeanbrun said: “It was an attempt at murder of incalculable cowardice.”

In a tweet, Darmnain praised law and enforcement for their resolute action which led to a “calmer night.”

The government has deployed 45,000 police personnel, special units, armored vehicles and helicopters to maintain law and order.

The unrest is in response to the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot dead during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the rioting in France has spread to Belgium, with dozens of arrests being reported.

2023070232712

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC moved against BCD making ID with NCR address compulsory...

    Haryana starts process to appoint new DGP

    Was refused entry to Bhopal Lit Fest as I’m gay: Onir...

    Heavy rain, squally winds lead to traffic snarls in Delhi