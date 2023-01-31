The consumer price index in France rose to 6 per cent year-on-year in January from 5.9 per cent in December 2022, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said in a preliminary report.

“This slight increase in inflation should result from an acceleration in food and energy prices,” the INSEE added on Tuesday.

Food and energy prices rose by 13.2 per cent and 16.3 per cent year-on-year in January, respectively.

As the French government ended the 10 euro cents per litre discount and the gas price shield, the average pump price would likely soon be above 2 euros per litre, Xinhua news agency reported.

The INSEE said that the prices of manufactured goods should increase at the same rate than in the previous month, at 4.6 per cent, while the increase in prices of services should slow down over one year.

20230201-023801