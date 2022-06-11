ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Frank Grillo signed for action spy-thriller ‘MR-9’ based on Bangladeshi novel

NewsWire
0
1

American actor Frank Grillo, who is known for his work in ‘Captain America’, ‘The Purge’ and ‘Copshop’, will be soon seen in the action movie titled ‘MR-9’, the shooting for which will soon begin in the US and Bangladesh, reports ‘Deadline’.

Writer-director Asif Akbar’s spy action-thriller is based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain. Plot details are being kept under wraps but we understand Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana – code name MR-9 – of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency.

‘Deadline’ further states that the screenplay for the film has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula from the first novel ‘Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar’, originally published in 1966. Hussain published 550 novels published in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films have joined forces to get the film into production. Producers are Al Bravo, Hemdee Kiwanuka, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan and Abdul Aziz with executive producers Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen and Phillip B. Goldfine.

In addition, Grillo is starring in upcoming Lionsgate film ‘Paradise Highway’ alongside Morgan Freeman, who is known for his godly voice, and also in Ambi Pictures biopic ‘Lamborghini’, playing founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

20220611-143804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    My Chemical Romance cancel Russia and Ukraine gigs

    Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin as director for ‘Fast X’

    Marvel confirms Daredevil is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Canon

    Shawn Mendes announces ‘Wonder: The World Tour’