Sabrina Almeida

In an age where scams abound, one should not think about helping anyone, a friend said to me a few days ago. We were discussing the pizza delivery scam that a victim had shared on the neighbours’ chat platform Nextdoor.

What a horrible way to live I thought… we’ve been suspicious of everyone and closed off to helping someone who might be in real need of assistance. Yet it’s important to remember that none of us is above being scammed.

The gentleman who wrote about his experience at the Erin Mills mall parking lot, as a good neighbourly gesture meant to warn others, received a mixed response with some admonishing him for being ignorant and exercising poor judgement. Others questioned the daily limit on his debit card as thousands were withdrawn in a single transaction. Few understood or appreciated his attempt to spread the word and prevent further victimization.

The questions raised were logical. Why would anyone have pizza delivered to a mall parking lot? Who doesn’t accept cash payment for a pizza? And why wasn’t he aware of the fraud that has been much publicized by the media and on social groups?

The answers are not encouraging. For one, it’s quite clear that the warnings don’t reach everyone. That is why a Mississauga senior was robbed of a gold chain on her driveway by a couple who stopped by in their car to ask for directions. Peel police had issued several warnings about such distraction thefts targeting the elderly, but she and her family were unaware of the scam and warnings. Just like the roofing scams we’ve been hearing about for a while which are still managing to fool many.

Secondly, by the time local police are informed about new scams and put the word out to the public, several people have already been defrauded.

Most importantly, it’s very easy to be fooled no matter how well-informed one is. Coincidentally a study showed that people who never expected to be victims of scams and frauds often are among the most vulnerable.

This is my personal experience. I have been saved on occasion because I voiced my doubts aloud and had them confirmed by a family member or friend who happened to be there. I consider myself to be in the know, yet an element of doubt arose when a phone call informed me that my credit card had been compromised and that I should take immediate action.

We have received bank calls confirming large transactions in the past and have also experienced credit card fraud. Naturally the first instinct was to call the number to cancel the card, like I had done in the past.

The scam about a friend or loved one being in trouble in another country is perhaps the oldest one in the book. I received one such email more than ten years ago and called the family to check on the ‘friend in trouble’. Yet people fall for it. Why? Two reasons – it preys on your emotions or fears (like most scams) and the fraudsters are getting more sophisticated.

It’s no longer an email or a text pleading for monetary assistance but a terrifying phone call that has cloned a loved one’s voice. A couple of weeks ago, several American media outlets carried the story of an Arizona mom who received a ransom call with her daughter screaming in the background. She had initially let the call go to voicemail because she didn’t recognize the number and only answered when she heard her daughter’s voice which was reportedly sourced from interviews the girl had given for school and sports.

The voice-cloning phone scam is not new, just less heard of (or publicized) until recently!

In March, four of the eight Newfoundland seniors scammed out of thousands said it was their grandchild’s voice they had heard on the call according to news reports. There have been reports of similar scams happening across Canada, media reported.

Experts say replicating actual voices is both easy and cheap. Which means we can expect lots more of them.

Given the creativity of the scamsters, how does one tell the real from the fake when you have a split second to make the decision? The closer the person who is allegedly in trouble – like a child or dear friend – the higher the chances of one getting taken in. Receiving such a call is likely to send most people into panic mode which is what the scamsters are aiming for. Police say that one should resist the temptation to act immediately and check the facts first. Help, if needed, will have to come after the information is verified.

While this is the form of self-protection it has also desensitized us to a point when we are unable to recognize when people are genuinely in need of assistance. Like when one is stopped at a traffic light and an individual asks for money to feed their children. Or someone asks to use your cellphone because theirs has run out of charge. My battery ran out once, thankfully an individual I approached obliged.

I guess one will have to do a quick risk assessment of each situation. And any help given should never include divulging personal or financial information.