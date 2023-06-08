INDIA

Fraudster booked under stringent PSA in Kashmir

A fraudster was booked by police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district under its stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The fraudster, identified as Rizwan Ahmad Shah of Safakadal in Srinagar, has been sent to the Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

The police said the accused had done fraud, human trafficking, child labour, and cheating.

Police also advised people to check the credentials of consultancies for hiring domestic help.

“The accused was running a consultancy agency by the name of Shah Ji Consultancy, located in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

“He was providing non-local domestic help to families. However, in most of these cases, the servants he provided either fled from the houses after stealing cash and goods or refused to work,” said officials.

Most of the clients cheated by the fraudster were from well-to-do families in the city.

