Fraudster nabbed in Rs 74 lakh cheating case

The crime branch of Odisha police has arrested one Prasant Dwivedi from Kolkata on Friday for his involvement in an online cheating case of Rs 74 lakh.

A team of the crime branch led by inspector Abantimani Nayak the arrested fraudster from Alipore, Kolkata and seized incriminating evidence like ATM card etc. from his possession, police officers said.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by a senior citizen Ramballav Rath (63 years) of Bhubaneswar, who was duped of Rs 74 lakhs by fraudsters.

As per the complaint, Rath, an advocate, deposited the money in several installments.

The police said Rath had been receiving frequent calls from different mobile numbers since May 2018 identifying themselves as officials of various firms.

He was enticed to deposit processing amounts etc. to clear up his huge insurance benefits and in that process, he had deposited a sum of more than Rs 74 lakhs in installments to different given fraudulent accounts, they said.

The fraudsters had managed to siphon out the money sharing several fraud email IDs, fake official letters, etc.

The crime branch has already arrested one Dharmendra Kumar (36) from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh last month.

He had created a fake domain IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) and created a fake email Id viz. ‘IRDAI.org’ with his own credentials and had sold the email id and password to one Prasant of Lucknow, who was arrested from Kolkata on Friday.

