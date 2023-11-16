Fraudsters open fake account using UP man’s documents to deposit ill-gotten money

A gang of online fraudsters opened an account here using a man’s documents and then used it to deposit the money which the gang members had earned through online fraud.

The incident came to light when victim Rishabh Singh from Aliganj in the state capital got an ATM card from a bank where he did not have any account.

When Rishabh inquired into the matter, he was shocked to know that some persons had not only opened a bank account in his name, but had also deposited their ill-gotten money in it.

Rishabh said he had applied for a credit card at a private bank in Hazratganj and was interviewed by one Palak Khan, Sushil Singh and a woman on April 25.

Later, Rishabh got a call from one Anil Sharma who asked him to send the photocopy of his mother’s Aadhaar card.

“After some days Anil contacted me again and asked me to forward an OTP which was sent on my father’s mobile phone. Without suspecting any foul play, I forwarded the OTP to Anil,” Rishabh said, adding that a couple of weeks later, he received an ATM card from a bank in Krishna Nagar where he did not have any account and then he turned suspicious.

“Sushil, Palak, Anil and others had opened a bank account in my name. They misused my credentials in committing the crime,” the victim said.

SHO, Hazratganj, Vikram Singh said that an FIR under IPC sections 420 (dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and IT act has been lodged against the accused.

20231116162686