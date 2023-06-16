A freak accident while shunting wagons killed a Senior Pointsman of the Western Railway at its Carriage Repair Workshop in Lower Parel, an official said here on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 11.10 p.m. when the Senior Pointsman, Kasim Shaikh, 44, was injured during the wagon shunting work and died.

“He was careless during the shunting operation and was fatally hit,” said an official even as police and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

The premier 155-year-old Carriage Repair Workshop undertakes periodic overhauling of passenger mainline coaches, and also manufactures wheel sets for various locomotives.

