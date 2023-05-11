ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Freaky Friday’ sequel moving ahead, Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis expected to return

NewsWire
0
0

After two decades, actresses Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are in talks to reunite for a sequel to the hit body-swap comedy ‘Freaky Friday’.

The sequel is in the works at Disney, with Lohan and Curtis expected to reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman. Elyse Hollander, whose work has been featured on the Black List, is penning the script, reports ‘Variety’.

Based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, the story was adapted for the screen twice before the 2003 film – in 1976 starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and in 1995 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman. But the Lohan-Curtis version found the most success, scoring over $160 million at the box office.

Rumours started circulating about a potential sequel in February, when Curtis posted a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

“It’s going to happen,” Curtis elaborated in an interview with Variety at the Producers Guild Awards on February 26. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

The news was revealed in a New York Times interview with Lohan and Curtis celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2003 film, directed by Mark Waters, which follows a mom and daughter who wake up one Friday morning to find they’ve swapped bodies.

“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends’, people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday’,” Curtis told the New York Times. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made’.”

Lohan added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

20230511-110401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Comedian Norm MacDonald dead at 61 from cancer, Hollywood celebs pay...

    ‘Bride and Prejudice’ actress Dannii Erskine dies in a ‘serious’ car...

    Taika Waititi directing movie adaptation of ‘The Incal’ graphic novel

    Kacey Musgraves had ‘guided magic mushrooms’ trip to deal with divorce