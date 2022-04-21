Weather remained inclement with rain and thunder in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as the Met Department forecast freaky weather with rain, thunder and gusty winds during the next 24 hours.

“Today, freaky weather, cloudy with occasional rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds, hail storm at isolated places and snowfall over higher reaches is likely to continue till tomorrow (Friday) at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu from afternoon onwards due to which slight respite from hot weather is expected in Jammu region,” a Department statement said.

“There is no forecast of any major rainfall.”

Thursday’s minimum temperature in Srinagar stood at 10.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 8.6 and Gulmarg 2.0.

Drass in Ladakh recorded 2.1 degrees Celsius, Leh 6.0 and Kargil 5.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 25.0 degrees Celsius, Katra 21.8, Batote 15.1, Banihal 11.2 and Bhaderwah 11.5 as the minimum temperature.

