Fred shares grandfather’s influence in shaping his football career

Manchester, June 21 (IANS) Manchester United midfielder Fred has said it was his grandfather’s unique contribution that helped shape his career.

On Father’s Day, the Brazilian talked about a paternal influence, when asked who had most inspired his rise in professional football. Speaking on Manchester United’s official website, Fred said: “He’s someone that always helped me.

“He always took me to the football academy when I was a child. He went everywhere with me. He was someone who really instilled me with this dream to become a football player. I’m really grateful to him.

“Did he play football? No! He just helped me a lot. He took me to training. When I didn’t have enough money to get the bus to training, he’d give it to me, or give me a lift. He was someone who always really helped me with these things, you know. He inspired me. I got into football because of him.”

Fred added that his mother was also a hugely supportive figure to him, as a youngster.

“I’m very grateful to all my family, especially my mum of course,” he told manutd.com in the latest ‘My Inspiration series’.

“My mum left her job to allow me to pursue my dreams, coming along with me.

“But the person who really inspired me was my grandfather. He’ll always have a very special place in my heart.”

