Freddy Daruwala shares what draws him towards ‘bad boy’ characters

Actor Freddy Daruwala, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming shows ‘Crackdown 2’ and ‘Inspector Avinash’, shared why he gravitates towards negative or the essential ‘bad boy’ characters.

Talking to IANS, he mentioned that as an actor, it is important to explore a wide range of characters and “challenge myself creatively.” What draws him to these roles is the opportunity to delve into the psyche of complex and morally ambiguous characters.

He said: “I strive to create layers within these roles, adding nuances that go beyond mere stereotypical portrayals. It’s about finding the humanity in these characters and showcasing the conflicts they face, both internally and externally. By exploring their emotional journey and highlighting their internal struggles, I aim to captivate the audience and challenge their perceptions.”

He also spoke about navigating the fine line between portraying a negative character and ensuring responsible storytelling that doesn’t glamorise negative behaviour.

He shared with IANS: “To tackle the challenge, I collaborate closely with the filmmakers, directors, and screenwriters involved in the project. Together, we strive to develop a well-rounded narrative that explores the consequences and impacts of these characters’ actions. We aim to showcase the repercussions of their behaviour, shedding light on the negative aspects and exploring the complexities of their choices. Furthermore, I pay close attention to the character’s moral compass.”

“It’s essential to present a three-dimensional portrayal that goes beyond a shallow glorification of negative behaviour. By highlighting the character’s internal struggles, their motivations, and the conflicts they face, we can humanise them and provide a deeper understanding of their actions,” he signed off.

