For Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy’, the titular character, was quite difficult to pull off because of the complex nature of the film’s script. The actor admitted that the role gave him the opportunity to explore his dark side.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Monday, and promises a taut thriller. It opens up with a close-up shot of setting up a vinyl record as Kartik’s titular character paints a toy aeroplane. Freddy is then shown to be a dentist attending a patient in his clinic.

The trailer, which is a little over a minute in length, then makes the viewer acquainted with the titular character and his traits before showing a dead body being dragged in the bushes by a silhouette. Soon, the happy and pleasant character of Freddy reveals his sinister side as the trailer ends leaving the viewers asking for more.

Commenting on the occasion of trailer release, Kartik said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the preparation of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor.”

He further mentioned, “The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience reaction for the film.”

‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik) and Kainaaz (played by Alaya F). Dr. Freddy is a dentist by profession with a traumatic past. He is also a socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’.

Actress Alaya F said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It’s helped me widen my horizons, and it’s also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

Kainaaz is a married woman, who has an abusive husband but falls in love with Freddy. Freddy finds an unusual solution to get married to Kainaaz but there is a twist which leads to a chaos of emotions and turns his life upside down.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

