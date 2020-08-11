Free bicycles available for Mississauga students in need

Students in Mississauga who needs a bicycle but cannot afford one, can avail of a program distributing bikes to students in need. This program runs until the end of August.

The Malton BIA recently announced that it has partnered with Janice Lowe, a local high school teacher, to expand her bicycle donation program. The program provides bikes to students who don’t have them.

“Getting Malton moving was an easy project to get behind,” said Malton BIA Chair Sam Kohli in a statement.

“Our youth need a safe way to be active now more than ever.”

The BIA said it has secured a space to refurbish the donated bicycles with the help of volunteers. MiWay has donated 45 bikes from its lost and found to expand the program. The Safety Village of Peel has also donated helmets, while Oxford Properties (which operates Square One) will work to ensure new bikes will be donated.

The BIA says the project will run until the end of August.

On Aug. 8, Ward 5 Councillor Carolyn Parrish took to Twitter to say that more bikes for smaller children are needed.



To donate a bicycle, helmet, bike lock, or related equipment, please contact info@maltonbia.com or call 905-499-2969 ext. 502.